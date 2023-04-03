Locals support locals at Twin Falls vendor show

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —What started as a small event in someone’s yard has now taken on a life of its own here in the Magic Valley for local vendors.

The 2024 Spring Vendor Show was held at the Senior Center in Twin Falls on Saturday.

Event organizer Christina Tipton, who owns Ripped Swag in Twin Falls, said she started the annual event about five years ago. She said she usually holds one in the Winter and the Spring.

This weekend 25 vendors and hundreds of shoppers attended the event, but when they started a few years back, they only had about three vendors.

Tipton said the event is an excellent way for local businesses to market and grow their shops.

“It helps us get our name out in public for different things that we are selling. We hope all of our vendors start out small and go bigger. Some of our vendors have actually ended up in local stores here in the Magic Valley,” Tipton said.

One of the vendors who said he has benefited from shows like the Spring Vendor Event is Mike Steinmetz of Pet Wants. He said he plans to open a brick-and-mortar shop in Twin Falls later this month. He said vendor events are all about locals helping locals.

“Because we can get our name out there. We can meet people. We can show them our products. We can discuss issues with their dogs. We can talk about matters we have had with our pets. We can decide what’s best, or a different choice. We give them alternatives,” Steinmetz said.

Pet Wants plans on having a soft opening in Twin Salls on April 15th at 123 Main Street.

