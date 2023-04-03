Resolution aimed at toughening initiative process fails in the House

Inside the Idaho State Capitol building (Source: KMVT 2017)
Inside the Idaho State Capitol building (Source: KMVT 2017)(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:28 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A resolution aimed at getting voters’ thoughts on the possibility of toughening the initiative-referendum process will not be on the November 2024 ballot.

Senate Joint Resolution 101 failed to get a two-thirds majority vote in the House this week.

The resolution would have put a question before the voters on the November 2024 ballot, asking them if the Idaho State Constitution should be amended to provide that, before any referendum petition or initiative petition may be submitted to a vote of the people, there must be signatures from 6% of the legal voters in each of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts.

Those who voted to support the resolution said it would require groups to acquire signatures in rural and urban areas, citing that Idaho is a republic, not a democracy.

“We are actually increasing their representation. If it is something you don’t like, it is not a reason to keep it off the ballot. We are asking the voters if they want equal representation in all of their districts,” Rep. John Vander Woude said.

Those who voted against the resolution said if Idaho went to 35 districts, it would be impossible to get an initiative or referendum on the ballot, as one single district could veto the entire process.

“What if we said bills can only pass here (legislature) if we only had the votes of senators and representatives from all 35 legislative districts? Would you say what a fantastic way to protect rural voters? Or would you say, ‘wow,’ that is a great way to grind the legislative process to a halt,” Rep. Ilana Rubel said.

The resolution failed 39 to 31, with Republicans and Democrats voting in opposition.

