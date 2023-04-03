Three area athletes finish top-5 at Super G of U.S. Alpine National Championships

On Monday, skiers will compete in the slalom
On Monday, skiers will compete in the slalom
By Jack Schemmel
Apr. 3, 2023
KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The U.S. Alpine National Championships got underway Sunday at Sun Valley.

Three skiers who went through the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation (SVSEF) placed in the top-5 of Sunday’s Super G.

On the women’s side, Wood River Valley native Haley Cutler finished fifth with a time of 1:15.26. Dasha Romanov grabbed tenth with a time of 1:17.48.

For full results, click here.

On the men’s side, SVSEF alum Jack Smith was just outside of the podium, with a fourth-place finish. 18-year-old and Sun Valley Community School senior Finnigan Donley crossed the line in fifth place.

For full results, click here.

On Monday, skiers will compete in the slalom.

