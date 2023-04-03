United Way of South Central Idaho has two big drawings coming up

Sonya Haines joined us on KMVTs Rise and Shine Monday morning to tell us more.
United Way Live on Rise and Shine
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:11 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The United Way works to help different organizations in the community and right now they are drawing off two items that anyone in the community could walk away with.

First is a fully furnished tiny home - the tiny home drawing is raising money to help organizations in the community that are combating homelessness and displacement for families in the area.

And second, is a drawing for a 1965 Ford Mustang convertible - The money from this goes towards mental health organizations in the area to help people who are struggling with mental health issues.

Sonya Haines joined us on KMVTs Rise and Shine Monday morning to tell us more.

The car drawing will take place at the Joe Mama’s Car Show and the tiny home drawing will take place on September 22nd.

For more information on how you can help or make a donation, Click Here.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Routine traffic stop results in significant drug bust in Twin Falls
Routine traffic stop results in significant drug bust in Twin Falls
Daudi and Tamra.
2 high school students among 3 killed in Oregon shooting
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
A teenager was arrested for making violent threats toward personnel at Canyon Ridge High School.
Former student makes threats toward Canyon Ridge High School
TFPD investigating body found in apartment garage on Blue Lakes
TFPD investigating body found in apartment garage on Blue Lakes

Latest News

Avalanche danger remains high throughout central Idaho
Avalanche danger remains considerable throughout central Idaho
LDS Church announces 15 new temples to be build around the globe
LDS Church announces 15 new temples to be built around the globe
Lori Vallow Daybell
Day 1 of jury selection gets underway in Lori Vallow Daybell trial
Idaho Legislative session coming to an end, Gov. Little shares his thoughts
Idaho Legislative session coming to an end, Gov. Little shares his thoughts