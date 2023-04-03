United Way of South Central Idaho has two big drawings coming up

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The United Way works to help different organizations in the community and right now they are drawing off two items that anyone in the community could walk away with.

First is a fully furnished tiny home - the tiny home drawing is raising money to help organizations in the community that are combating homelessness and displacement for families in the area.

And second, is a drawing for a 1965 Ford Mustang convertible - The money from this goes towards mental health organizations in the area to help people who are struggling with mental health issues.

Sonya Haines joined us on KMVTs Rise and Shine Monday morning to tell us more.

The car drawing will take place at the Joe Mama’s Car Show and the tiny home drawing will take place on September 22nd.

