Washing dogs for a good cause, CSI Vet Tech holds annual fundraiser over the weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Some four-legged friends were feeling squeaky clean for a good cause over the weekend.

The College of Southern Idaho’s Veterinary Technician program held its annual fundraiser on Saturday.

Students in the program washed, dried, and clipped nails, if needed, to support their program. The students were supported by members of the community and their dogs who kept a steady line at the door.

“It’s been super fun. We’ve had lots of dogs come in especially the first hour we had about 45. We’ve just been helping out in the front. We’ve had lots of different dogs and breeds. Different types of people coming in with their dogs. It’s just been fun,” said Sarah Hughes - CSI Vet Tech Student.

