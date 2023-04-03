Washing dogs for a good cause, CSI Vet Tech holds annual fundraiser over the weekend

The College of Southern Idaho’s Veterinary Technician program held its annual fundraiser on Saturday.
Washing dogs for a good cause, CSI Vet Tech holds annual fundraiser over the weekend
Washing dogs for a good cause, CSI Vet Tech holds annual fundraiser over the weekend(KMVT-NEWS)
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:57 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Some four-legged friends were feeling squeaky clean for a good cause over the weekend.

The College of Southern Idaho’s Veterinary Technician program held its annual fundraiser on Saturday.

Students in the program washed, dried, and clipped nails, if needed, to support their program. The students were supported by members of the community and their dogs who kept a steady line at the door.

“It’s been super fun. We’ve had lots of dogs come in especially the first hour we had about 45. We’ve just been helping out in the front. We’ve had lots of different dogs and breeds. Different types of people coming in with their dogs. It’s just been fun,” said Sarah Hughes - CSI Vet Tech Student.

To learn more about the Vet Tech program at CSI, Click Here.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Routine traffic stop results in significant drug bust in Twin Falls
Routine traffic stop results in significant drug bust in Twin Falls
Daudi and Tamra.
2 high school students among 3 killed in Oregon shooting
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
A teenager was arrested for making violent threats toward personnel at Canyon Ridge High School.
Former student makes threats toward Canyon Ridge High School
TFPD investigating body found in apartment garage on Blue Lakes
TFPD investigating body found in apartment garage on Blue Lakes

Latest News

The Easter Bunny gets an early start in Twin Falls over the weekend
The Easter Bunny gets an early start in Twin Falls over the weekend
United Way of South Central Idaho live on Rise and Shine
United Way Live on Rise and Shine
file
Groups react to Abortion trafficking bill
Inside the Idaho State Capitol building (Source: KMVT 2017)
Resolution aimed at toughening initiative process fails in the House