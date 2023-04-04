Cassia County School District hosts career and college fair for juniors and seniors

The idea is to present all the different options to the students and encourage them to begin thinking about what life after high school can look like.
Cassia County Career and College Fair
Cassia County Career and College Fair(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:14 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — High school juniors and seniors from Cassia County were able to think about their future Tuesday at the 7th annual college and career fair.

More than 40 local businesses and employers, as well as 22 colleges and trade schools, were present at the event.

The idea is to present all the different options to the students and encourage them to begin thinking about what life after high school can look like.

High Desert Milk was one of the employers present and he says it is very important to encourage the kids to find the right path for them.

“This is a great opportunity to talk to different businesses see what the requirements are, see what they are interested in, and see, somebody’s mind might get changed today,” said Tory Bailey, the human resources manager at High Desert Milk.

One student says he isn’t too sure what he wants to do after high school but this is a great way to see the available options.

“I’ll probably go to college later, so I want to look at that too, but for now, I want to look for something for a job and then hopefully after I get a job and get paid a little bit more, I can pay for college and stuff like that,” said Marcus Chaidez, a senior at Burley High School.

The school district says it is very important to them to let the kids see all the options that are available to them in the state and in the Mini-Cassia area.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Routine traffic stop results in significant drug bust in Twin Falls
Routine traffic stop results in significant drug bust in Twin Falls
Daudi and Tamra.
2 high school students among 3 killed in Oregon shooting
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
A teenager was arrested for making violent threats toward personnel at Canyon Ridge High School.
Former student makes threats toward Canyon Ridge High School
TFPD investigating body found in apartment garage on Blue Lakes
TFPD investigating body found in apartment garage on Blue Lakes

Latest News

Jerome County is proposing to add new Recreation Zones to the Jerome County Zoning Ordinance...
Jerome County Commissioners to hold open houses to introduce Recreation Zones.
Credit: KNOP
Water board approves new $1.7 million Upper Snake Aquifer Recharge Project
CSI Student plays "the suspect" in recent active shooter drill
CSI Law Enforcement Program holds active shooter scenario for officer training
Monday evening's online weather update {4/3/2023}