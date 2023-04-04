Cassia County School District hosts career and college fair for juniors and seniors

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — High school juniors and seniors from Cassia County were able to think about their future Tuesday at the 7th annual college and career fair.

More than 40 local businesses and employers, as well as 22 colleges and trade schools, were present at the event.

The idea is to present all the different options to the students and encourage them to begin thinking about what life after high school can look like.

High Desert Milk was one of the employers present and he says it is very important to encourage the kids to find the right path for them.

“This is a great opportunity to talk to different businesses see what the requirements are, see what they are interested in, and see, somebody’s mind might get changed today,” said Tory Bailey, the human resources manager at High Desert Milk.

One student says he isn’t too sure what he wants to do after high school but this is a great way to see the available options.

“I’ll probably go to college later, so I want to look at that too, but for now, I want to look for something for a job and then hopefully after I get a job and get paid a little bit more, I can pay for college and stuff like that,” said Marcus Chaidez, a senior at Burley High School.

The school district says it is very important to them to let the kids see all the options that are available to them in the state and in the Mini-Cassia area.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.