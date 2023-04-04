CSI Law Enforcement Program holds active shooter scenario for officer training

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Current and future law enforcement officers in Twin Falls took part in an active shooter scenario on the College of Southern Idaho campus early Tuesday morning.

The scenarios are part of the CSI Law Enforcement Program – which puts on active shooter scenarios once a semester over the course of the 16-week program.

The program, which currently has 10 fulltime students, provides not only a complete textbook education, but also real-world – hands-on training.

Robert Storm is the program director; he says training like this is how law enforcement officers know how to respond and handle active shooter situations.

He says it’s all about being mentally prepared, making sure that these future officers are not caught-off-guard if the real thing happens.

“We try to make them as uncomfortable as they can entering a situation where somebody is shooting People. This is what we try to mimic as realistically as we can – so that when they encounter the real thing in real life - in their brain, they’ve already seen this before and they can respond and make our community safer,” said Strom.

The scenario took place inside the CSI Canyon Building, which houses the Law Enforcement Program.

Students from the CSI Drama Department played the rolls of victims and suspects in Tuesdays scenarios.

If you would like to learn more about the CSI Law Enforcement Program, Click Here.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.