CSI’s Walker, Baumert pick up milestone wins

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two College of Southern Idaho coaches have reached another milestone.

CSI baseball coach Boomer Walker grabbed his 600th career win in a victory Friday over Colorado Northwestern.

Walker has a career record now of 602-421. He has led the Golden Eagles since 2004, when he took over for his dad, Skip.

“It’s obviously a very special place, since 1974, the fall of ‘74, there has been a Walker that’s been at the helm here, so it’s a cool deal, really cool deal,” Walker said. “I think for times like that it helps you realize that we’re almost 50 years into this thing, and that just doesn’t happen very often in any line of work, especially sports, so (I’m) just very grateful.”

On Saturday, CSI softball coach Nick Baumert won his 700th game with the Golden Eagles in a dominating performance against Colorado Northwestern.

Baumert has been the program’s only coach since its inception in 2006-2007. He has a record of 701-298-2 in his 17 seasons in Twin Falls.

“I think it’s just the community, and the community support and the support of the school just keeps us here,” Baumert said. “It doesn’t mean that there’s not ups and downs, but the ups are way, way better.”

