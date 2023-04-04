Jerome County Commissioners to hold open houses to introduce Recreation Zones.

The new designation also would not change taxes unless improvements are made to the property.
Jerome County is proposing to add new Recreation Zones to the Jerome County Zoning Ordinance...
Jerome County is proposing to add new Recreation Zones to the Jerome County Zoning Ordinance (JCZO).
By Layne Rabe
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:45 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jerome County Commissioners are asking for your feedback as they look to create an ordinance that will provide development opportunities in Jerome County.

In the 1970′s Jerome Country created a “Preservation Zone” to protect special sites around the county.

Now, the County of Jerome has formed a committee to look at the current Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map to create a zone that would encourage the use of these special sites for recreational opportunities, encourage tourism and allow landowners to develop the property for their own benefit as well as the public.

The new recreation zones would have three sites around the Canyon Rim, Wilson Lake, the Minidoka National Historic Site, and most Public Land.

“With this new designation, for example around Wilson Lake, you might see more residential, they can take advantage of those nice lots on that waterfront, uh, bed and breakfast, campgrounds,” said Thompson.

“If you wanted to develop your land it would affect it that way, but just changing the zoning itself, it won’t,” said Couch.

The first open house is April 6th at the First Segregation Fire District at 235 E. Wilson in Eden, and the second is April 13th in Jerome at the Con Paulos Conference Room at 251 E Frontage Rd S. in Jerome.

