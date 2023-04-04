Kimberly senior to hold ‘Be the Match’ drive for senior project; a topic close to his heart

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Being a bone marrow donor can potentially save someone’s life, and one Kimberly senior is making the process easy for you to register.

Josh Satterfield is holding a Be the Match Drive this Friday for anyone in the community ages 18 to 40.

All you have to do is show up to the Kimberly High School Common Area from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, swab your cheeks and Be the Match will do the rest.

For Josh, choosing this as his senior project was a no-brainer.

“About a year ago, I received a bone marrow transplant, and I didn’t have a donor at the time and so I had to get a donor that wasn’t really a full match so I want to give the opportunity to anyone else that needs a transplant so they can get one as well,” said Josh Satterfield.

Once you swab your cheeks, you will be registered with Be the Match, and they will contact you if you ever match with a patient.

Be the Match will cover all the expenses during the bone marrow donation.

