Kimberly senior to hold ‘Be the Match’ drive for senior project; a topic close to his heart

Be the Match Drive
Be the Match Drive(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:29 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Being a bone marrow donor can potentially save someone’s life, and one Kimberly senior is making the process easy for you to register.

Josh Satterfield is holding a Be the Match Drive this Friday for anyone in the community ages 18 to 40.

All you have to do is show up to the Kimberly High School Common Area from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, swab your cheeks and Be the Match will do the rest.

For Josh, choosing this as his senior project was a no-brainer.

“About a year ago, I received a bone marrow transplant, and I didn’t have a donor at the time and so I had to get a donor that wasn’t really a full match so I want to give the opportunity to anyone else that needs a transplant so they can get one as well,” said Josh Satterfield.

Once you swab your cheeks, you will be registered with Be the Match, and they will contact you if you ever match with a patient.

Be the Match will cover all the expenses during the bone marrow donation.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Routine traffic stop results in significant drug bust in Twin Falls
Routine traffic stop results in significant drug bust in Twin Falls
Daudi and Tamra.
2 high school students among 3 killed in Oregon shooting
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
A teenager was arrested for making violent threats toward personnel at Canyon Ridge High School.
Former student makes threats toward Canyon Ridge High School
TFPD investigating body found in apartment garage on Blue Lakes
TFPD investigating body found in apartment garage on Blue Lakes

Latest News

Twin Falls
Micro-transit system continues to gain traction in Twin Falls
Cassia County Career and College Fair
Cassia County School District hosts career and college fair for juniors and seniors
Jerome County is proposing to add new Recreation Zones to the Jerome County Zoning Ordinance...
Jerome County Commissioners to hold open houses to introduce Recreation Zones
Credit: KNOP
Water board approves new $1.7 million Upper Snake Aquifer Recharge Project