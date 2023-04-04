Micro-transit system continues to gain traction in Twin Falls

Twin Falls
Twin Falls(KMVT/KSVT)
By Kourtney Paige
By Kourtney Paige
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:46 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls is making progress on bringing a micro-transit system to the community.

Last fall, the City Council approved a funding agreement between the city and the Idaho Transportation Department for three-million dollars.

Three proposals were submitted for the operation of a turnkey micro transit system and two made it to the in-person interview process, “Downtowner” and “Via”.

A team, consisting of four city staff and two city council members recommended the “downtowner” to the council, since it compared to a current pilot program in Idaho Falls.

Twin Falls City Spokesperson Josh Palmer breaks down the meaning of this project.

“Micro-transit is a lot more efficient it’s also more flexible for users’ needs by going on to an app. You request a ride and then with the time frame they come and pick you up. They take you to your destination, so it’s a lot more cost efficient from point to point for all to see,” said Palmer.

This connection will service residents of Twin Falls only.

Palmer goes on to say this new system will hopefully be available within the next six to eight months.

