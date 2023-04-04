St. Luke’s notifies patients of mailing error

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — St. Luke’s issued a press release on Tuesday saying that due to a “technical error” patient letters that were mailed on February 17th, and February 24th, were inadvertently sent to the incorrect mailing addresses.

According to the release, the St. Luke’s team discovered the issue on March 6th and has since corrected the error.

They say that is no indication of any attempt to misuse patient information.

Individuals who received another individual’s letter because of this error are asked to please destroy the letter.

Impacted individuals will be personally notified by St. Luke’s through a mailed letter.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.