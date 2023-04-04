Water board approves new $1.7 million Upper Snake Aquifer Recharge Project

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Water Board has approved a new $1.7 million Upper Snake Aquifer Recharge Project.

The project will entail diverting water from Sand Creek utilizing 800 feet of pipeline, as well as some improvements to the basin.

Funding for the project will come from $2.4 billion received from American Rescue Plan funds, according to the Idaho Water Board.

While the location of this is pretty far down the road, officials say positive impacts will be seen here for irrigation users in the Magic Valley, given the local canals’ dependence on American Falls.

“We have recharge that occurs in that area,” said Wesley Hipke, the Water Project Supervisor for the Idaho Water Board. “About 50% of it ends up coming in right above American Falls, so that helps keep that full during the irrigation season.”

According to Hipke, the project is not expected to take too long, with an expected completion date in spring of 2024.

