ACLU Idaho plans to sue over controversial bill signed by Gov. Little

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Tuesday Governor Little signed a controversial bill that prohibits medical procedures for gender affirming care.

The Governor included his reasons why in a letter to House Speaker Mike Moyle.

He cautioned lawmakers to not interfere with loving parents and their decisions about what’s best for their children.

On Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union or ACLU of Idaho said they will sue the state to stop the law.

Idaho ACLU executive director Leo Morales says in part.

“We are extremely disappointed at the signing of HB 71 into law. This discriminatory law criminalizes safe, effective, and necessary health care for Idaho youth. Further, for lawmakers to interfere in decisions that ought to be made by families and their health care providers is clear government outreach and is unacceptable,” quote Morales.

