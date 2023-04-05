CSI baseball set to play Utah State-Eastern eight times in five days

The Golden Eagles are 4-8 in conference play
The Golden Eagles are 4-8 in conference play
The Golden Eagles are 4-8 in conference play(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:02 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho baseball team is about to play 12 games in nine days.

The Golden Eagles will play their regularly-scheduled four-game series at Utah State-Eastern this Friday and Saturday.

On Monday and Tuesday of next week, CSI will host Utah State-Eastern in a four-game series, making up the matchups canceled in early March.

The following Friday and Saturday (April 14-15), the Golden Eagles will host Scenic West-leading Southern Nevada.

CSI sits at 20-8 overall but just 4-8 in conference play. It doesn’t help that the Golden Eagles haven’t gotten much practice time with all the recent snow.

“Our program is built around being able to consistently practice and for good or bad, when we don’t get consistent work in, we don’t play very good, that’s been the history of our program going back a million years, and we still haven’t had a full week of work,” said CSI Head Coach Boomer Walker.

Coach Walker says this is the time of year the team starts playing better, and the next 12 games will be important. The Golden Eagles will find out if they have what it takes to have a successful season.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daudi and Tamra.
2 high school students among 3 killed in Oregon shooting
Routine traffic stop results in significant drug bust in Twin Falls
Routine traffic stop results in significant drug bust in Twin Falls
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
A teenager was arrested for making violent threats toward personnel at Canyon Ridge High School.
Former student makes threats toward Canyon Ridge High School
A Nampa has been arrested for allegedly killing the man responsible for his mother's murder.
Nampa man arrested after killing his mother’s assailant

Latest News

Whaley, Headrick are Honorable Mention All-Americans
CSI’s Moses named NJCAA First Team All-American
Wednesday is the final day of the championships
Moltzan wins Giant Slalom at U.S. Alpine National Championships
Whaley, Headrick are Honorable Mention All-Americans
CSI’s Moses named NJCAA First Team All-American
Wednesday is the final day of the championships
Moltzan wins Giant Slalom at U.S. Alpine National Championships