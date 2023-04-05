CSI baseball set to play Utah State-Eastern eight times in five days

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho baseball team is about to play 12 games in nine days.

The Golden Eagles will play their regularly-scheduled four-game series at Utah State-Eastern this Friday and Saturday.

On Monday and Tuesday of next week, CSI will host Utah State-Eastern in a four-game series, making up the matchups canceled in early March.

The following Friday and Saturday (April 14-15), the Golden Eagles will host Scenic West-leading Southern Nevada.

CSI sits at 20-8 overall but just 4-8 in conference play. It doesn’t help that the Golden Eagles haven’t gotten much practice time with all the recent snow.

“Our program is built around being able to consistently practice and for good or bad, when we don’t get consistent work in, we don’t play very good, that’s been the history of our program going back a million years, and we still haven’t had a full week of work,” said CSI Head Coach Boomer Walker.

Coach Walker says this is the time of year the team starts playing better, and the next 12 games will be important. The Golden Eagles will find out if they have what it takes to have a successful season.

