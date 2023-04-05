CSI surgical tech student one of five students in the country chosen for clinical internship at the Mayo Clinic

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A student in the College of Southern Idaho’s surgical tech program is headed to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.

A surgical tech is a vital role in any operating room.

“The surgical tech is the person who sets up the room before the case initially and they are also responsible throughout the case for maintaining the sterile feel in the procedure as well as handing instruments to the doctor, the surgeon for the surgical procedures,” said James Hernandez, the student.

The program at CSI is 3 semesters long, with 2 semesters of in class learning, and one semester of clinical’s.

When James Hernandez heard that he could do his clinical rotation at the Mayo Clinic, he figured why not apply?

“You don’t know unless you apply, I thought it was a long shot the initial hearing about the opportunity for the internship and thought why not, I might get lucky and it will work out,” said Hernandez.

For him, it did.

Hernandez was chosen to complete his clinical rotation at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. It wasn’t until he got accepted that he found out there were only 5 open slots.

“I thought, it’s the Mayo Clinic, it would be a phenomenal opportunity to learn the skill set at the Mayo Clinic it’s phenomenal the opportunity that that would bring,” said Hernandez.

The clinical will run from early June until early August. and he is most excited to bring back his knowledge to the patients after his clinical is over.

“To be able to take that knowledge from the Mayo Clinic and apply it to my job you know to the patients and also the staff around me and share that experience and hopefully be the best I can be for the patients,” said Hernandez.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.