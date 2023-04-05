CSI’s Moses named NJCAA First Team All-American

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Isaiah Moses’ fantastic freshman season at the College of Southern Idaho has been recognized.

The Golden Eagles point guard was named an NJCAA First Team All-American Tuesday.

Congrats to our guy Isaiah Moses on being recognized for his remarkable season and landing himself a spot on the NJCAA All-American Team. Anyone who saw a CSI game this year, knows how deserving Isaiah is, what a season, and what a player! pic.twitter.com/S8wBTSIKz1 — CSI Golden Eagles (@CSIAthletics1) April 4, 2023

Moses was CSI’s top scorer, averaging 16.5 points a game. He also dished out 4.5 assists a matchup.

Robert Whaley, the Region 18 Player of the Year, is an Honorable Mention All-American. He put up 14.4 points and 5.9 rebounds a game.

The Golden Eagles finished the season 29-2.

On the women’s side, freshman Kaylee Headrick earned NJCAA Honorable Mention All-American honors. The Bluffdale, Utah native nearly averaged a double-double, going for 10.5 points and 9 rebounds a game.

The Golden Eagles reached the semifinals of the NJCAA National Tournament, ending the season with a 31-3 record.

