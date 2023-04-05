CSI’s Moses named NJCAA First Team All-American
Whaley, Headrick are Honorable Mention All-Americans
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Isaiah Moses’ fantastic freshman season at the College of Southern Idaho has been recognized.
The Golden Eagles point guard was named an NJCAA First Team All-American Tuesday.
Moses was CSI’s top scorer, averaging 16.5 points a game. He also dished out 4.5 assists a matchup.
Robert Whaley, the Region 18 Player of the Year, is an Honorable Mention All-American. He put up 14.4 points and 5.9 rebounds a game.
The Golden Eagles finished the season 29-2.
On the women’s side, freshman Kaylee Headrick earned NJCAA Honorable Mention All-American honors. The Bluffdale, Utah native nearly averaged a double-double, going for 10.5 points and 9 rebounds a game.
The Golden Eagles reached the semifinals of the NJCAA National Tournament, ending the season with a 31-3 record.
