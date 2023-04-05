Idaho Power to host apprenticeships open house

The company has eight different apprenticeship programs for anyone wanting to learn a new skill.
Idaho Power to host apprenticeship open house
Idaho Power to host apprenticeship open house(KMVT-NEWS)
By Kourtney Paige
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:11 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Power is recruiting for its future, and it could include you.

Idaho Power will be having its upcoming apprenticeship open house event on April 12th from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. at their Twin Falls Operations Center located at 2025 Highland Avenue.

The company has eight different apprenticeship programs for anyone wanting to learn a new skill.

And there’s a bonus, if you take part in the program, and then are hired you can start earning $23 an hour.

Idaho Power is hosting this event to attract people who may be thinking of a trade career with great benefits.

“Not everyone wants to go to college, and there’s been a stigma that they will not be successful, and that’s just not the case. These individuals make six-figure incomes within four years of their apprenticeship. And who doesn’t want to do that?” said Angela Miller – Spokesperson for Idaho Power.

Miller says some of those opportunities include being a lineman, a meter technician, and a relay technician.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daudi and Tamra.
2 high school students among 3 killed in Oregon shooting
Routine traffic stop results in significant drug bust in Twin Falls
Routine traffic stop results in significant drug bust in Twin Falls
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
A teenager was arrested for making violent threats toward personnel at Canyon Ridge High School.
Former student makes threats toward Canyon Ridge High School
A Nampa has been arrested for allegedly killing the man responsible for his mother's murder.
Nampa man arrested after killing his mother’s assailant

Latest News

OPEC's surprising announcement to reduce crude oil production could mean higher prices at the...
OPEC announces second crude oil production in May
James Hernandez
CSI surgical tech student one of five students in the country chosen for clinical internship at the Mayo Clinic
Wellness Wednesday: Child Abuse Prevention Month
Wellness Wednesday: Child Abuse Prevention Month
Two men arrested after knife threat near CSI campus Monday night
Two men arrested after knife threat near CSI campus Monday night