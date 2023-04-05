Idaho Power to host apprenticeships open house

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Power is recruiting for its future, and it could include you.

Idaho Power will be having its upcoming apprenticeship open house event on April 12th from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. at their Twin Falls Operations Center located at 2025 Highland Avenue.

The company has eight different apprenticeship programs for anyone wanting to learn a new skill.

And there’s a bonus, if you take part in the program, and then are hired you can start earning $23 an hour.

Idaho Power is hosting this event to attract people who may be thinking of a trade career with great benefits.

“Not everyone wants to go to college, and there’s been a stigma that they will not be successful, and that’s just not the case. These individuals make six-figure incomes within four years of their apprenticeship. And who doesn’t want to do that?” said Angela Miller – Spokesperson for Idaho Power.

Miller says some of those opportunities include being a lineman, a meter technician, and a relay technician.

