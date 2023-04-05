Lighthouse Christian becomes the first private school FFA chapter in the state

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lighthouse Christian School is in the process of becoming the first private school FFA chapter in Idaho.

On Wednesday night the program was officially recognized at the charter signing ceremony held at the state FFA convention.

Johanna Hyink, the agriculture teacher and FFA advisor says they became official in November of 2022.

With a dozen elementary students currently enrolled, they hope by this time next year, they can add middle and high school students to the program.

“Agriculture is a huge part of our area, it’s something that our school and our whole community is involved with, And rather it’s involves a dairy community, or if it’s in the fields from the production of agriculture it’s a big part of what Twin Falls it’s all about and the Magic Valley,” said Hyink.

