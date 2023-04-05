Moltzan wins Giant Slalom at U.S. Alpine National Championships

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Paula Moltzan will head into the offseason as a National Champion.

A combined time of 2:15.57 in Tuesday’s Giant Slalom was enough for Moltzan to claim the top spot at the U.S. Alpine National Championships at Sun Valley.

She heads into the offseason a winner.

“It’s just a nice feeling to be done, I’m, like, so ready for the summertime,” Moltzan said. “We’ve been grinding for really long time, it’s been a long season for us on the World Cup tour, so nice to do it here in sunny Sun Valley.”

Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation alum Dasha Romanov finished in ninth place. Romanov finished top 10 in all three races during the championships, grabbing second in the slalom Monday.

Wednesday is the final day of the competition. The first run of the men’s Giant Slalom starts at 9:30 a.m.

