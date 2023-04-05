Multiple bills await Gov. Little signature, as legislative session comes to an end

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the end of the legislative session nears, lawmakers are waiting on the governor’s final veto’s or signatures on bills and resolutions that made it to his desk.

On Wednesday, Governor Little signed House Bill 242 that bans traveling with a minor out of state for an abortion without the legal authority. Legal authority like a parent with custody.

He also signed HB 350, that distributes Narcan to first responders although he disagreed with limitations on distribution of the lifesaving drug.

Senate Bill 1203 which corrects a possible childcare grant issue.

The governor did veto HB 314 which would’ve allowed parents to collect a fine for exposing children to harmful content.

Saying it would’ve created a library bounty system that would fall on taxpayers.

Lawmakers will need to decide if they will try to override it.

As of right now, lawmakers plan to come back on Thursday and hopefully end the session.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.