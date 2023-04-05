OPEC announces second crude oil production in May

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Last weekend the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries made a surprising announcement to reduce crude oil production by another 1 million barrels per day beginning in May.

The move has sent shockwaves through the crude market and could affect the price of gasoline soon. It adds to a cut of 2 million barrels per day announced in October. Between the two cuts, that’s about 3% of the world’s oil supply.

Matthew Conde, Public and Government Affairs Director to AAA Idaho, says the goal of reducing crude oil production is to keep the value high and make it even more valuable. He said the move will most likely translate to long-term, if not short-term, higher prices at the pump.

“It’s an aggressive move by OPEC,” said Conde. “They want to maintain their control and market share, and of course, just like selling ice cream or lemonade during a hot summer day when you have a product that’s in demand, and only going to be more in demand, that definitely puts pressure on the whole system.”

Conde added if there is the stress of inflation or the possibility of a global recession and the market believes people might not be traveling as much, prices might lower a bit, however, he said at this point people have their trips planned and we could be riding this wave of increased prices for a while.

