OPEC announces second crude oil production in May

“It’s an aggressive move by OPEC.”
OPEC's surprising announcement to reduce crude oil production could mean higher prices at the...
OPEC's surprising announcement to reduce crude oil production could mean higher prices at the pump this summer.(Alexandra Macia)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:13 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Last weekend the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries made a surprising announcement to reduce crude oil production by another 1 million barrels per day beginning in May.

The move has sent shockwaves through the crude market and could affect the price of gasoline soon. It adds to a cut of 2 million barrels per day announced in October. Between the two cuts, that’s about 3% of the world’s oil supply.

Matthew Conde, Public and Government Affairs Director to AAA Idaho, says the goal of reducing crude oil production is to keep the value high and make it even more valuable. He said the move will most likely translate to long-term, if not short-term, higher prices at the pump.

“It’s an aggressive move by OPEC,” said Conde. “They want to maintain their control and market share, and of course, just like selling ice cream or lemonade during a hot summer day when you have a product that’s in demand, and only going to be more in demand, that definitely puts pressure on the whole system.”

Conde added if there is the stress of inflation or the possibility of a global recession and the market believes people might not be traveling as much, prices might lower a bit, however, he said at this point people have their trips planned and we could be riding this wave of increased prices for a while.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daudi and Tamra.
2 high school students among 3 killed in Oregon shooting
Routine traffic stop results in significant drug bust in Twin Falls
Routine traffic stop results in significant drug bust in Twin Falls
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
A teenager was arrested for making violent threats toward personnel at Canyon Ridge High School.
Former student makes threats toward Canyon Ridge High School
A Nampa has been arrested for allegedly killing the man responsible for his mother's murder.
Nampa man arrested after killing his mother’s assailant

Latest News

James Hernandez
CSI surgical tech student one of five students in the country chosen for clinical internship at the Mayo Clinic
Idaho Power to host apprenticeship open house
Idaho Power to host apprenticeships open house
Wellness Wednesday: Child Abuse Prevention Month
Wellness Wednesday: Child Abuse Prevention Month
Two men arrested after knife threat near CSI campus Monday night
Two men arrested after knife threat near CSI campus Monday night