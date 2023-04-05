Two men arrested after knife threat near CSI campus Monday night

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two men are behind bars tonight on felony charges after allegedly threatening a man at knifepoint near the College of Southern Idaho entrance.

A Twin Falls Police Officer received the call at 10:50 p.m. Monday night - and was dispatched to the area of Falls Avenue and Quincy Street.

The victim told police he went to pick up a friend from the dorms and as he was leaving campus, he saw two Hispanic men yelling at him.

As he tried to roll up his windows, the alleged suspects both reached into the passenger side and tried to open the doors.

One of the suspects allegedly ran a knife across the top of the window and then thrusted it towards the victim, who then sped away from the scene.

Another officer discovered two men matching the suspects’ description near the 300-block of Washington Street North.

41-year-old Andres Alvarez Junior and 23-year-old Isaac Hernandez were placed under arrest on attempted aggravated assault and burglary charges.

The bond is set at $200,000 for Alvarez junior and 100,000 for Hernandez.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.