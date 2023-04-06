2023 U.S. Alpine Championships come to an end in Sun Valley

2023 U.S. Alpine Championships come to an end in Sun Valley
By Joey Martin
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:59 PM MDT
SUN VALLEY / KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Starting last Sunday and wrapping up on Wednesday, the 2023 U.S. National Alpine Championships took over the slopes of Warm Springs Lodge.

The competition gave locals the opportunity to witness some of the best skiers from across the county, and even the world.

The four-day event, featured main events for national titles in slalom, giant slalom, and super-G.

Former and current Olympic athletes competed in the championships, including multiple athletes from the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation.

For Sun Valley, staffing an event like this takes months of preparation as well as many volunteers.

Cyndi Terry is the guest services supervisor for Sun Valley - as well as the Volunteer Coordinator for the event.

She says this year could not have happened if it wasn’t for the level of support they received from the entire Wood River Valley.

“Everybody did such a great job. Great community… my volunteers filled up instantly. I had more people asking me for more time – and I didn’t have it. So yeah, great turnout, great group of coaches, and racers and the course crews were amazing.”

Terry says they are already planning for next year’s Championships.

