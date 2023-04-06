Behind the Business: T Time

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Originating in Taiwan in the 1980′s, Boba tea has been slowing making its way across the county, first in big cities and now, Twin Falls has multiple locations to get your Boba fix.

One of those locations is T-Time.

“We believe it’s the finest of the Boba tea shops here in town. We specialize in Boba tea drinks, milk teas and energy drinks,” said T Time Owner Sharon Tse.

Now if you are not familiar with this newest trend making its way through the Gem State.

Owner Sharon Tse explains exactly what Boba is all about.

“It’s tapioca, like have you ever tried tapioca pudding? – those little clear balls – these ones are just giant. It’s a dark brown color but it’s the same tapioca,” said Tse.

But if tapioca isn’t your favorite, the concept of Boba goes way beyond that one basic flavor.

“For people who don’t like the tapioca texture, we have popping Boba – which is little balls of different flavor of juice inside, so when you bite into it - it will pop out a different flavor of juice,” said Tse.

But if you’re still not sure if you want to give it a try, Tse says all you need to do is show up and the staff would be happy to walk you through it.

“We have a very friendly staff here and they (customer) can ask any questions or sometimes we even offer samples. They can sample our milk-tea, they can sample any kind of Boba they want to try – just have a taste of it and see what kind of texture… what kind of flavor,” said Tse.

T-Time is open seven days a week and located at 822 Blue Lakes Boulevard North in Twin Falls.

