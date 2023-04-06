Buhl robotics team is gearing up for World Championship

If you would like to help these students compete in Houston, you can contact Buhl High School at 208-543-8262.
By Kourtney Paige
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:08 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A robotics team from Buhl is gearing up for the World Championships in Houston.

The “Buhlean Operators” earned the Engineering Inspiration Award at the Regional Championships last weekend in Nampa - for the second straight year.

The students received a grant that will cover most of their expenses for their trip to Texas.

The students are showcasing the advantages of STEM, or science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

STEM programs use engineering or technology in imaginative designs or creative approaches to real-world problems.

The robotic tasks involve all the aspects of coding with a mixture of art and science, just to make things work.

“We built a robot to play the game. So, students find out what the game is, they find out what rules - in terms of your robot can’t weigh more than 125 pounds. And it can’t be more than 54 inches tall. Those kinds of things, they built whatever they think is going to play the game best. They get points for, and they come up with their idea and their best strategy,” said Kelsey Margulieux a STEM instructor at BHS.

If you would like to help these students compete in Houston, you can contact Buhl High School at 208-543-8262.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daudi and Tamra.
2 high school students among 3 killed in Oregon shooting
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
A teenager was arrested for making violent threats toward personnel at Canyon Ridge High School.
Former student makes threats toward Canyon Ridge High School
A Nampa has been arrested for allegedly killing the man responsible for his mother's murder.
Nampa man arrested after killing his mother’s assailant
Routine traffic stop results in significant drug bust in Twin Falls
Routine traffic stop results in significant drug bust in Twin Falls

Latest News

Morse Code to screen in Twin Falls Saturday April 8th
Twin Falls native to screen TV pilot in at the Lamphouse Theatre
Governor Little makes April ‘Month of the Military Child’
Governor Little makes April ‘Month of the Military Child’
Behind the Business: T Time
Behind the Business: T Time
Live on Rise and Shine: Art and Soul
Live on Rise and Shine: Art and Soul