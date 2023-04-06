Buhl robotics team is gearing up for World Championship

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A robotics team from Buhl is gearing up for the World Championships in Houston.

The “Buhlean Operators” earned the Engineering Inspiration Award at the Regional Championships last weekend in Nampa - for the second straight year.

The students received a grant that will cover most of their expenses for their trip to Texas.

The students are showcasing the advantages of STEM, or science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

STEM programs use engineering or technology in imaginative designs or creative approaches to real-world problems.

The robotic tasks involve all the aspects of coding with a mixture of art and science, just to make things work.

“We built a robot to play the game. So, students find out what the game is, they find out what rules - in terms of your robot can’t weigh more than 125 pounds. And it can’t be more than 54 inches tall. Those kinds of things, they built whatever they think is going to play the game best. They get points for, and they come up with their idea and their best strategy,” said Kelsey Margulieux a STEM instructor at BHS.

If you would like to help these students compete in Houston, you can contact Buhl High School at 208-543-8262.

