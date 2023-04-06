CSI receives $10,000 grant from John William Jackson Philanthropic Fund

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho’s Registered Nursing Program received a $10,000 grant from the John William Jackson Philanthropic Fund.

The college applied for the grant earlier this year.

The grant will be used to give scholarships to students who are in the registered nursing program.

The teachers will nominate the students who they see are high achievers and are working hard to reach their academic goals in the program.

There are about 60 students per semester in the nursing program, which runs for a total of 4 semesters.

“Because I think it’s important to recognize the students who are really doing well, the students that have worked so hard to get where they are and want so badly to be a nurse, they have put a lot of extra time in this, their families suffer their jobs suffer and they really have to have a lot of support to get to this point and they should be recognized for it,” said Karen Tautfest, the department chair.

They will be giving out 5 scholarships to deserving students with this grant.

There is no application process, students need to be nominated by their respective course instructors.

