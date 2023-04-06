Deadline for Art and Soul of the Magic Valley extended until Sunday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The registration deadline for the 13th annual Art and Soul of the Magic Valley has been extended until this Sunday.

Both venue registration and artist registration is going on until April 9th.

Art and Soul started 13 years ago by Art Hoag, who wanted to bring the community together through art.

Different businesses throughout the community are able to be a venue and people in the community can visit their business to look at the art and vote on which one is their favorite.

Art Hoag and Melissa Crane visited KMVT’s Rise and Shine Thursday morning to tell us more about this event and benefits to the community.

“Well Art and Soul is a community event, that engages the businesses, one of the primary reasons behind it is the business community, how do I get traffic, well the art work is a drawing card, then for the artists for 3 weeks or so, they have their artwork displayed, it’s for sale as well as being part of the competition,” said Art Hoag, who founded the event.

If you would like to participate, visit this website.

