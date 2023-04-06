Deadline for Art and Soul of the Magic Valley extended until Sunday

Both venue registration and artist registration is going on until April 9th.
Live on Rise and Shine: Art and Soul
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:02 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The registration deadline for the 13th annual Art and Soul of the Magic Valley has been extended until this Sunday.

Both venue registration and artist registration is going on until April 9th.

Art and Soul started 13 years ago by Art Hoag, who wanted to bring the community together through art.

Different businesses throughout the community are able to be a venue and people in the community can visit their business to look at the art and vote on which one is their favorite.

Art Hoag and Melissa Crane visited KMVT’s Rise and Shine Thursday morning to tell us more about this event and benefits to the community.

“Well Art and Soul is a community event, that engages the businesses, one of the primary reasons behind it is the business community, how do I get traffic, well the art work is a drawing card, then for the artists for 3 weeks or so, they have their artwork displayed, it’s for sale as well as being part of the competition,” said Art Hoag, who founded the event.

If you would like to participate, visit this website.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daudi and Tamra.
2 high school students among 3 killed in Oregon shooting
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
A teenager was arrested for making violent threats toward personnel at Canyon Ridge High School.
Former student makes threats toward Canyon Ridge High School
A Nampa has been arrested for allegedly killing the man responsible for his mother's murder.
Nampa man arrested after killing his mother’s assailant
Routine traffic stop results in significant drug bust in Twin Falls
Routine traffic stop results in significant drug bust in Twin Falls

Latest News

Richfield woman sentence to 10 years behind bars for insurance fraud
Richfield woman sentence to 10 years behind bars for insurance fraud
Students get clinical experience in the simulation lab.
CSI receives $10,000 grant from John William Jackson Philanthropic Fund
2023 U.S. Alpine Championships come to an end in Sun Valley
2023 U.S. Alpine Championships come to an end in Sun Valley
Morse Code to screen in Twin Falls Saturday April 8th
Twin Falls native to screen TV pilot in at the Lamphouse Theatre