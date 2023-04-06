Ford closes out U.S. Alpine National Championships with Giant Slalom win

Sun Valley will host the event again in 2024
By Jack Schemmel and Joey Martin
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:04 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The U.S. Alpine National Championships at Sun Valley wrapped up Wednesday afternoon.

Tommy Ford, a three-time Olympian, closed out the four-day competition with a win in the men’s Giant Slalom.

After two runs, Ford finished with a time of 2:12.25. Brian McLaughlin finished in second by just .11 seconds.

Ryder Sarchett, a Ketchum native, finished 11th in the event with a time of 2:14.97.

The championships will return to Sun Valley in 2024.

