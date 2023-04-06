Governor Little makes April ‘Month of the Military Child’

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Before Governor Brad Little sat down at his desk on Wednesday morning, he held a ceremony to proclaim April the Month of the Military Child.

The month is to recognize Idaho’s military families and the service that children give to the state and country.

They often move around a lot and must start over in new cities and states.

Children of military parents often have one or even both deployed at any given time and dealing with many changes during their childhood isn’t easy.

“Regardless of these changes these children adapt to their new environment to support their families and are always moving forward. We are privileged of having some ten thousand military children that call Idaho home,” said an Idaho military child.

The children at the ceremony spoke about how to show support and even learn a few things from them.

“These children are represented in every county of the state. We can make a visual tribute to their sacrifices Friday in April by wearing purple. The color of the combined armed forces. This is a great opportunity to recognize the military children and get to know them. They can teach you about patriotism, sacrifice, and so much more,” said an Idaho military child.

The Month of the Military Child is celebrated every year across the United States.

