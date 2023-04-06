Judge appoints grandmother as advocate for JJ Vallow

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Judge Steven Boyce has ruled that Kay Woodcock can represent her grandson JJ Vallow in the courtroom during the murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, that is currently underway in Boise.

Vallow Daybell is currently on trial for the murder of JJ Vallow and his sister Tylee Ryan.

In a ruling on March 30th, Judge Boyce ruled that witnesses cannot be in the courtroom.

The grandparents of JJ Vallow, Kay and Larry Woodcock filed a motion with the court to be allowed in.

Judge Boyce didn’t hear the matter, saying that they are not a party in the case - only the defendant and state are.

But he still appointed Kay Woodcock as an advocate for JJ Vallow.

Vallow Daybell’s sister Summer Shiflet was appointed an advocate for Tylee Ryan and Lori’s son Colby was granted permission to be in the courtroom as well.

Larry Woodcock- JJ’s grandfather may be in the courtroom after he testifies as a witness but not before.

Opening arguments are scheduled for Monday in the case.

