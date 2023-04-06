Judge appoints grandmother as advocate for JJ Vallow

Opening arguments are scheduled for Monday.
Lori Vallow Daybell is charged with murder, conspiracy and grand theft in connection with the...
Lori Vallow Daybell is charged with murder, conspiracy and grand theft in connection with the deaths of her two youngest children and her newest husband's previous wife.
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:41 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Judge Steven Boyce has ruled that Kay Woodcock can represent her grandson JJ Vallow in the courtroom during the murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, that is currently underway in Boise.

Vallow Daybell is currently on trial for the murder of JJ Vallow and his sister Tylee Ryan.

In a ruling on March 30th, Judge Boyce ruled that witnesses cannot be in the courtroom.

The grandparents of JJ Vallow, Kay and Larry Woodcock filed a motion with the court to be allowed in.

Judge Boyce didn’t hear the matter, saying that they are not a party in the case - only the defendant and state are.

But he still appointed Kay Woodcock as an advocate for JJ Vallow.

Vallow Daybell’s sister Summer Shiflet was appointed an advocate for Tylee Ryan and Lori’s son Colby was granted permission to be in the courtroom as well.

Larry Woodcock- JJ’s grandfather may be in the courtroom after he testifies as a witness but not before.

Opening arguments are scheduled for Monday in the case.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daudi and Tamra.
2 high school students among 3 killed in Oregon shooting
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
A teenager was arrested for making violent threats toward personnel at Canyon Ridge High School.
Former student makes threats toward Canyon Ridge High School
A Nampa has been arrested for allegedly killing the man responsible for his mother's murder.
Nampa man arrested after killing his mother’s assailant
Routine traffic stop results in significant drug bust in Twin Falls
Routine traffic stop results in significant drug bust in Twin Falls

Latest News

John Remsberg Museum of Power
Minidoka Historical Society Museum to open John Remsberg Museum of Power
Richfield woman sentence to 10 years behind bars for insurance fraud
Richfield woman sentenced to 10 years behind bars for insurance fraud
These yellow flags indicate that a business is participating in Art and Soul.
Deadline for Art and Soul of the Magic Valley extended until Sunday
Students get clinical experience in the simulation lab.
CSI receives $10,000 grant from John William Jackson Philanthropic Fund