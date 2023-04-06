Minidoka Historical Society Museum to open John Remsberg Museum of Power

John Remsberg himself has collected, restored, and spearheaded the entire project.
John Remsberg Museum of Power
John Remsberg Museum of Power(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:42 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minidoka Historical Society museum highlights the history of the Minidoka area, and how the area has progressed through the years.

Now, a new section of the museum will highlight the history of the area through the lens of power, and how technology and machines have progressed over time.

It was be called the John Remsberg museum of power.

John has made sure that everything on display in the new addition of the museum does run.

“He’s been collecting over 20 years, huge items that range from steam engines to threshing machines, and he’s even got an old car in there that’s really cool to look at and view what some of the first ones would’ve looked like,” said Amber Bateman, the head secretary of the Minidoka County Historical Society.

The Minidoka County Historical Society Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 - 3:00 p.m.

On June 24, they will be having a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new portion featuring John Remsberg’s collection.

