Richfield woman sentence to 10 years behind bars for insurance fraud

The Department of Insurance became aware that she was again misappropriating funds with the new agency.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:07 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Richfield woman is headed to prison after committing insurance fraud.

Charlotte Sheppard allegedly stole her clients’ insurance premium to pay her personal and business bills and obligations.

She was sentenced to the Idaho Department of Corrections for 10 years, with five years fixed and five years indeterminate.

Sheppard was first prosecuted and found guilty in Blaine County for grand theft in 2020. But while awaiting criminal sentencing and administrative penalties, she took over the management of a second agency in Lincoln County.

The Department of Insurance became aware that she was again misappropriating funds with the new agency.

The DOI issued a cease-and-desist order on March 18, 2020, and revoked her license two days later.

