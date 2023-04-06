Twin Falls native to screen TV pilot in at the Lamphouse Theatre

“I’m really excited to come back to my hometown to share something that has been an important part of my life for the last 20 years.”
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls native is back in Southern Idaho showing off his talents.

Korby Lenker grew up in Twin Falls and moved to Nashville, Tennessee to follow his passion for being a touring folk singer.

In 2018 Korby created a four-part web series called Morse Code, loosely based on his own life as a touring folk singer. Now, with the content from those web-isodes he has created a pilot for a full-length television show.

This Saturday Korby will be screening the pilot episode in Twin Falls.

“I’m really excited to come back to my hometown to share something that has been an important part of my life for the last 20 years. My whole career has been a touring indy folk singer. So, it’s fun to come back home and share that with the place that was sort of instrumental in kicking me off.”

The show is this Saturday at the Lamphouse Theatre in Twin Falls at 7 pm.

