3 Arizona men arrested in Twin Falls County on charges of Drug Trafficking

The traffic stop took place on Highway 93, near Twin Falls - resulting in the arrest of three male suspects who have since been charged with drug trafficking.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:39 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Department has their hands full Friday morning, as traffic stop resulted in the seizure of a significant amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The traffic stop took place on Highway 93, near Twin Falls - resulting in the arrest of three male suspects who have since been charged with drug trafficking.

Fontes Mendvil, 25, Elton Loza, 23, of Arizona, and 24-year-old Hugo Hector, also of Arizona, are being held in the James R. Munn Criminal Detention Center on the charges of Drug trafficking in methamphetamine, and Possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (fentanyl).

According to a press release issued by the TFCSD, the total weights from the stop Friday morning were 24.6 pounds of methamphetamine, and 2 Kilos (4.6 pounds) of powdered fentanyl.

The approximate street value is $1 million, and approximately 1 million lethal doses of fentanyl.

The Department says that over the last 12 days, Twin Fall County Deputies have seized over $3.2 million worth of narcotics, and approximately 3.5 million lethal doses of fentanyl.

