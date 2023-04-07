Annual FFA State Convention takes place at the College of Southern Idaho

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:53 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — More than 2,000 students from the Gem State are gathered at the College of Southern Idaho for the annual Future Farmers of America Convention.

The students are able to attend keynote addresses, career development events, compete in different competitions and learn more about all aspects of the agriculture industry.

Jaysa Fillmore who is an agriculture instructor at CSI says this is the biggest FFA event of the year for these students.

“They get to celebrate their successes, some of them don’t succeed and place in the top but then they get to learn from that and do better in years to come, and then the Magic Valley is one of the hotspots for agriculture in our state so it’s really cool that we get to host the convention here in the Magic Valley,” said Fillmore, an agriculture instructor at CSI.

CSI students who are in the agriculture program at the college remember their experience at the FFA convention, and say they enjoy being a mentor to the current FFA kids.

“It’s really interesting because now you’re finally on a different side, always being involved in things on the student side is really fun, but now you’re actually on the helpful side and helping kids explore their possibilities, being a part of that area now is super intriguing and awesome being able to give back to an organization that frankly gave me so much,” said Caleb Hampton, a first year student at CSI.

The students come in rom all over the state and range in age from middle school to high school.

The convention began Wednesday and ends on Saturday.

