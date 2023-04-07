The City of Twin Falls is working to address sewer odors smells

At this past Monday's Twin Falls City Council meeting, the members gave the official green light to approve a $300,000 study and purchase an additional scrubber.
By Kourtney Paige
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:21 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Since 2017, Twin Falls has been contracting with Consor Engineering on an odor and air study to understand the cause of “sewer odor” in specific areas of Twin Falls.

At this past Monday’s Twin Falls City Council meeting, the members gave the official green light to approve a $300,000 study and purchase an additional scrubber.

This money will make things more “bearable”, regarding the “on-and-off smell” in the neighborhoods. The latest being the area of Canyon Rim Road and Park View Drive.

Twin Falls City Spokesperson Josh Palmer tells us how the scrubber works.

“Specialized air filter which kicks in clean air, so there very effective, especially for areas like this where we have small concentrations of gases coming out and we can move to other areas where we have that issue,”

He says, moving forward it can used anywhere throughout the city.

