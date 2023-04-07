County Commissioners sign ‘No-Build Proclamation’ in opposition of the Lava Ridge Wind Project

They said the damage to the Magic Valley’s public lands was just one of the many reasons they oppose the proposed wind project.
By Heatherann Wagner and Joey Martin
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:40 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In an historic event, seven Southern Idaho counties came together at the Minidoka National Historic Site on Thursday to sign a joint-county proclamation against the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project.

County Commissioners from Jerome, Twin Falls, Minidoka, Cassia, Gooding, Lincoln, and newest addition Washington County, all signed a joint resolution supporting a ‘no-build option’ for the Lava Ridge Wind Project - as well as any other proposed projects that would impact Idaho’s public lands.

They said the damage to the Magic Valley’s public lands was just one of the many reasons they oppose the proposed wind project.

Leaders say the project would also damage the water supply, as well as hunting and other environmental impacts.

Jerome County Commissioner Ben Crouch had the honor to read aloud the proclamation to a crowd of well over 125 people that attended the signing ceremony.

“The Board of County Commissioners from Cassia Gooding Jerome, Lincoln Minidoka, Twin Falls and Washington believe that these projects would disturb the rural character of the Magic Valley and the boards oppose the Salmon Falls Wind Project the Lava Ridge Wind Project and the Taurus Wind Project, as well as future wind projects on public lands,” said Commissioner Crouch.

The proclamation mirrors others from individual counties, the legislature, and the opposition of state leaders.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Grandparents of JJ Vallow release statement regarding witness/victim classification
Grandparents of JJ Vallow release statement regarding witness/victim classification
A teenager was arrested for making violent threats toward personnel at Canyon Ridge High School.
Former student makes threats toward Canyon Ridge High School
Daudi and Tamra.
2 high school students among 3 killed in Oregon shooting
Gooding man pleads guilty to taking CDL certification test bribes
Gooding man pleads guilty to taking CDL certification testing bribes

Latest News

TFPD continues to investigate after a car drove off the canyon rim Thursday evening
TFPD continues to investigate after a vehicle drove off the canyon rim Thursday evening
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Idaho Food Quality Assurance Lab
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Idaho Food Quality Assurance Lab
Additional cloud coverage for Friday with late showers possible
John Remsberg Museum of Power
Minidoka Historical Society Museum to open John Remsberg Museum of Power