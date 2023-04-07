County Commissioners sign ‘No-Build Proclamation’ in opposition of the Lava Ridge Wind Project

HUNT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In an historic event, seven Southern Idaho counties came together at the Minidoka National Historic Site on Thursday to sign a joint-county proclamation against the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project.

County Commissioners from Jerome, Twin Falls, Minidoka, Cassia, Gooding, Lincoln, and newest addition Washington County, all signed a joint resolution supporting a ‘no-build option’ for the Lava Ridge Wind Project - as well as any other proposed projects that would impact Idaho’s public lands.

They said the damage to the Magic Valley’s public lands was just one of the many reasons they oppose the proposed wind project.

Leaders say the project would also damage the water supply, as well as hunting and other environmental impacts.

Jerome County Commissioner Ben Crouch had the honor to read aloud the proclamation to a crowd of well over 125 people that attended the signing ceremony.

“The Board of County Commissioners from Cassia Gooding Jerome, Lincoln Minidoka, Twin Falls and Washington believe that these projects would disturb the rural character of the Magic Valley and the boards oppose the Salmon Falls Wind Project the Lava Ridge Wind Project and the Taurus Wind Project, as well as future wind projects on public lands,” said Commissioner Crouch.

The proclamation mirrors others from individual counties, the legislature, and the opposition of state leaders.

