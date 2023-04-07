Fit and Well: Autism Awareness Month

Autism is a neurodevelopment disorder, affecting about 1 in 60 children in the United States.
National Autism Acceptance Month
National Autism Acceptance Month
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:52 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — April is recognized as autism awareness month, and that is the topic of week’s Fit and Well Idaho Report.

Some signs of autism may include communication or interaction deficits and/or restrictive or repetitive behavior patterns.

Since autism is on a spectrum, the treatment and diagnosis of autism will be different for every child.

Pediatrician Kathryn Reese from St. Luke’s says the earlier a child is diagnosed, the better.

“It seems to be that those that get the early therapies, those that get the early intervention, and just kind of help them through, whether it’s the speech or the intellectual or just the sensory processing, are more likely to need less intervention, I guess need less assistance as they get older,” said Dr. Kathryn Reese, a pediatrician at St. Luke’s.

She says that the month of April is meant to promote acceptance and awareness of autism throughout the entire country.

