Newlee out as University of Idaho women’s basketball coach

MOSCOW Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The University of Idaho and longtime women’s basketball coach Jon Newlee are parting ways.

Athletic director Terry Gawlik announced that the decision was mutual and thanked Newlee for his 15 seasons with the Vandals.

“I want to thank Jon for his service to our women’s basketball program over the last 15 years,” said Gawlik. “Jon led Vandal women’s basketball to new heights, and we all appreciate the time and effort he gave to our student-athletes and our university.”

Newlee took over the program in 2008 and finishes as the all-time leader in wins with 257, including 167 of those in conference play.

His teams won two regular season championships and three tournament championships. The postseason success continued when he took the Vandals to three NCAA tournaments, two WNITs and two WBIs.

“I would like to thank the University of Idaho and its leadership for the amazing opportunity to coach the women’s basketball team for these past 15 years,” said Newlee. “I would also like to thank the student-athletes who have played for me at Idaho. They are the reason why I love this profession. I leave the University of Idaho with fond memories and wish the women’s basketball program the very best and continued success.”

A national search for the next Idaho Women’s Basketball coach will begin immediately.

Bowlsby Sports Advisors has been retained to assist with the search. All coach inquiries and recommendations on the position should be directed to Kyle Bowlsby at kyle@bowlsbysportsadvisors.com.

