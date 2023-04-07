TFPD continues to investigate after a car drove off the canyon rim Thursday evening

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We have an update to a breaking news story from last night about a car that went off the road into the Snake River Canyon in Twin Falls.

Video from the scene shows the hillside below the Gun Club near Federation Point on fire and first responders in and around the canyon.

Twin Falls Police Department gave us an update about the situation.

“About 8:47pm a call came into Twin Falls Dispatch Center of one vehicle that had gone over the canyon edge at Washington Street North and Federation Road. Officers from the Twin Falls Police Department, deputies from the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Department, Twin Falls Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics and Air St. Luke’s responded to that location to investigate,” said TFPD Sergeant Steven Gasser. “Currently we are investigating the incident with one vehicle down in the canyon. The vehicle did catch on fire - Twin Falls fire is currently putting that fire out. The incident is being investigated by the Twin Falls Police Department at this time.”

A group of friends were near where the car went over the cliff and told KMVT that they didn’t hear anything like a crash. They did notice a bright light and then the fire started. When they got near Pole Line Road, they saw first responders heading to the area.

They went over by the visitors center where they were able to see what happened below.

How many people were in the car or if any were transported to the hospital is unknown.

The Twin Falls Police Department will continue to investigate this matter and will release information to the public when available.

