West, Jesse Reid

March 31, 2023, age 52
Jesse Reid West passed away peacefully, at home in Richfield ID, on March 31, 2023, after a...
Jesse Reid West passed away peacefully, at home in Richfield ID, on March 31, 2023, after a lengthy hospitalization.(Demaray Funeral Service)
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:41 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHFIELD—Jesse Reid West passed away peacefully, at home in Richfield ID, on March 31, 2023, after a lengthy hospitalization.

He was born in Reno, NV, on October 15, 1970.

In 1991 Jesse moved his small family to Richfield, his mom’s hometown, where his parents had recently relocated. Over the next several years he had three more children, making it four total.

Jesse had a couple jobs including equipment operations at a local gravel pit and tile setting before settling into a career with Nordland Tile & Stone in 2000 where his dedication and drive transitioned the company from tile to solid surface stone work in 2005. A craft he was quite skilled at, being very artistic.

Jesse later married Annie Whitesell and together they raised her three daughters. They took in a foreign exchange student - Yuki, who Jesse considered his seventh daughter. He was active in the community and enjoyed attending the kids sporting and school activities. He loved small town Idaho and fit in like a piece of a jigsaw puzzle.

He loved dogs. He adored children. He was skilled at stained glass. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, bottle-dumping, rock and arrowhead hounding, four-wheeling and family time. He loved the desert. He was an avid reader, revisiting the classics often. For the past several years he had developed a love for mud bog racing.  He built a modified truck he could operate and found a new family there. He loved outlaw day. He was the wild West. He was a son, father, brother, papa, cousin, uncle. Loved and admired by his family and friends.

Several years ago, Jesse began experiencing health problems, which resulted in the loss of both his legs. Things got worse after he took a bad fall.  He was never able to recuperate and his health continued to decline.

Jesse was preceded in death by his mother - Winnie Dayley West; and his sister -Teri Turnage.

He is survived by his father - Jessie; brother - Sean; sister - Tami; son - Jesse James, daughters - Autumn, Billie and Larz; grandson - Waylon; granddaughter - Josephine; stepdaughters - Michaela, Danielle and Samantha Edwards; Yuki, and step-grandchildren - Able, Freya, Lincoln, Jayden, Silas, and Avery.

His warm hugs, golden heart, big laugh, fatherly advice and friendship will be sorely missed.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Grandparents of JJ Vallow release statement regarding witness/victim classification
Grandparents of JJ Vallow release statement regarding witness/victim classification
A teenager was arrested for making violent threats toward personnel at Canyon Ridge High School.
Former student makes threats toward Canyon Ridge High School
Daudi and Tamra.
2 high school students among 3 killed in Oregon shooting
Gooding man pleads guilty to taking CDL certification test bribes
Gooding man pleads guilty to taking CDL certification testing bribes

Latest News

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Idaho Food Quality Assurance Lab
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Idaho Food Quality Assurance Lab
Behind the Business: T Time
Behind the Business: T Time
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Engelhardt, Daryl
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Phillips, Sidney “Sid” Curtis