West, Jesse Reid

RICHFIELD—Jesse Reid West passed away peacefully, at home in Richfield ID, on March 31, 2023, after a lengthy hospitalization.

He was born in Reno, NV, on October 15, 1970.

In 1991 Jesse moved his small family to Richfield, his mom’s hometown, where his parents had recently relocated. Over the next several years he had three more children, making it four total.

Jesse had a couple jobs including equipment operations at a local gravel pit and tile setting before settling into a career with Nordland Tile & Stone in 2000 where his dedication and drive transitioned the company from tile to solid surface stone work in 2005. A craft he was quite skilled at, being very artistic.

Jesse later married Annie Whitesell and together they raised her three daughters. They took in a foreign exchange student - Yuki, who Jesse considered his seventh daughter. He was active in the community and enjoyed attending the kids sporting and school activities. He loved small town Idaho and fit in like a piece of a jigsaw puzzle.

He loved dogs. He adored children. He was skilled at stained glass. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, bottle-dumping, rock and arrowhead hounding, four-wheeling and family time. He loved the desert. He was an avid reader, revisiting the classics often. For the past several years he had developed a love for mud bog racing. He built a modified truck he could operate and found a new family there. He loved outlaw day. He was the wild West. He was a son, father, brother, papa, cousin, uncle. Loved and admired by his family and friends.

Several years ago, Jesse began experiencing health problems, which resulted in the loss of both his legs. Things got worse after he took a bad fall. He was never able to recuperate and his health continued to decline.

Jesse was preceded in death by his mother - Winnie Dayley West; and his sister -Teri Turnage.

He is survived by his father - Jessie; brother - Sean; sister - Tami; son - Jesse James, daughters - Autumn, Billie and Larz; grandson - Waylon; granddaughter - Josephine; stepdaughters - Michaela, Danielle and Samantha Edwards; Yuki, and step-grandchildren - Able, Freya, Lincoln, Jayden, Silas, and Avery.

His warm hugs, golden heart, big laugh, fatherly advice and friendship will be sorely missed.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com

