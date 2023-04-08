Jerome County holds Open House to introduce Recreation Zones

“Opportunities around Wilson Lake for private property owners to utilize their property with more home sites that would be able to enjoy the lake.”
By Layne Rabe
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:31 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the 1970′s Jerome County created a “Preservation Zone” Special Sites, such as Devils Corral, Wilson Lake, the Minidoka National Historic Site, the Canyon Rim, among others

Jerome County is now getting the community involved in introducing Recreation Zones that border or surround Special Sites - which would benefit the public and ensure the sites are preserved and utilized.

“We’re just hoping to give more opportunities to private property owners for the uses of their ground to take advantage of these Special Sites that we have in our County,” said Brett Thompson Planning and Zoning Commission Chair

The Recreation Zones would be broken into three zones with varied degrees of development.

“Wilson Lake, for example, would open up some opportunities around Wilson Lake for private property owners to utilize their property with more home sites that would be able to enjoy the lake,” said Thompson.

Within this area of the proposed recreation zones, any land currently owned by the Bureau of Land Management, or the State, would remain under their control - and would not change while under their control.

Some Property owners had concerns about the proposed change in zoning.

“The Government being involved in it more and what I own,” said property owner Steve Meyerhoff.

But Community events like this helped ease his mind.

“It’s more strait forward what housing we can put on the land or what restrictions there are,” said Meyerhoff.

The commissioners also clarified property taxes would not change.

“Property taxes are based on the use of the property. So, if you’ve been farming this ground, even though you get a new zoning, and you continue to farm the ground your property taxes won’t be affected,” said Thompson.

The proposed Recreation Zones are in the Comment period with another Open House on April 13th at Con Paulos in Jerome from 2 to 7 pm.

