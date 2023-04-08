Jerome softball cuts the ribbon on their new diamond

The Lady Tiger’s softball team has the newest diamond in the region.
By Joey Martin
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:38 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Over the past few years, Jerome High School has seen significant upgrades to almost every corner of the school - including the athletic facilities.

Now the Lady Tiger’s softball team has the newest diamond in the region.

On Friday, the softball team, school staff, parents and representatives from Dicks Sporting Goods cut the ribbon on Jerome High School’s brand-new softball field.

All of this was made possible through a $100,000 grant from the Dicks Sporting Goods Foundation. It’s all part of the company’s efforts to give back to communities all over the county.

The grant is called Sports Matter, and Dan Doell is the Community Marketing Manager for Dick’s Sporting Goods - he knows how important this new field is for the Lady Tigers.

“From Dicks Sporting Goods we really hope that this help promote participation – from the baseball team having their own field to girls who were previously going down the street to play at a community park, we hope this is really their field of dreams and a place they can truly call home,” said Doell.

Beyond the grant, funds were also raised throughout the community, as well as a strong commitment from the Jerome School District.

To help celebrate the ribbon cutting, staff from the local Twin Falls Dick’s location came out and played a friendly exhibition game against the Lady Tigers.

