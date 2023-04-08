Local businesses are seeing a ‘revenue bump’ with State FFA Convention in town

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With all the FFA students in town for the state convention, local businesses are benefiting from increased revenue.

Culver’s Restaurant is one of the local businesses that has benefited from having the students in town. Franchise Owner Eugene Smith says he’s more than happy to support the students, as he was also an FFA member when he went to school in Wisconsin.

“We have seen an economic increase; they bring thousands of dollars to our community and the Culver’s restaurant. And we’re happy to see them and support them,” said Eugene Smith.

We also asked the Vice President of the Salmon River Chapter of the FFA her thoughts about the opportunities available being involved with the annual convention.

“A lot of people in our town didn’t know what FFA was, they just knew of it. But we haven’t had it for so long, and we’re a new chapter reinstated. So, we have just been working on getting people involved, like knowing what we are about. Just the leadership opportunities that there are,” said Lucy Smithers.

According to the National FFA Organization’s website, they are a youth leadership organization whose mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of young adults interested in agriculture and leadership.

The organization remains committed to the individual student, providing a path to achievement in premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.