Local businesses are seeing a ‘revenue bump’ with State FFA Convention in town

By Kourtney Paige
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:50 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With all the FFA students in town for the state convention, local businesses are benefiting from increased revenue.

Culver’s Restaurant is one of the local businesses that has benefited from having the students in town. Franchise Owner Eugene Smith says he’s more than happy to support the students, as he was also an FFA member when he went to school in Wisconsin.

“We have seen an economic increase; they bring thousands of dollars to our community and the Culver’s restaurant. And we’re happy to see them and support them,” said Eugene Smith.

We also asked the Vice President of the Salmon River Chapter of the FFA her thoughts about the opportunities available being involved with the annual convention.

“A lot of people in our town didn’t know what FFA was, they just knew of it. But we haven’t had it for so long, and we’re a new chapter reinstated. So, we have just been working on getting people involved, like knowing what we are about. Just the leadership opportunities that there are,” said Lucy Smithers.

According to the National FFA Organization’s website, they are a youth leadership organization whose mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of young adults interested in agriculture and leadership.

The organization remains committed to the individual student, providing a path to achievement in premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Grandparents of JJ Vallow release statement regarding witness/victim classification
Grandparents of JJ Vallow release statement regarding witness/victim classification
A teenager was arrested for making violent threats toward personnel at Canyon Ridge High School.
Former student makes threats toward Canyon Ridge High School
Daudi and Tamra.
2 high school students among 3 killed in Oregon shooting
TFPD continues to investigate after a car drove off the canyon rim Thursday evening
TFPD continues to investigate after a vehicle drove off the canyon rim Thursday evening

Latest News

Jerome Lady Tiger’s Softball now have a diamond of their own
Jerome softball cuts the ribbon on their new diamond
Jerome County holds Open House to introduce Recreation Zones
Jerome County holds Open House to introduce Recreation Zones
Week One of Daybell Trial come to an end in Ada County
Week One of Daybell Trial comes to an end in Ada County
Friday evening's online weather update {4/7/2023}