Week One of Daybell Trial comes to an end in Ada County

BOISE Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Day five began on Friday for the Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise.

On Thursday, the court secured the 42 jurors necessary to move on to the next phase of the trial. Friday it was narrowed down to the 18 jurors needed.

Ten men and eight women will decide the fate of Lori Vallow Daybell, in what’s expected to be a 8-week trial.

Over the past week a pool of 1,800 potential jurors filled out questionnaires for the Ada County Courthouse.

After several long days of vetting potential jurors, 42 were left this morning.

According to prosecutors, Jurors, members of the media, and the general public with tickets will see some graphic content including pictures of the children’s autopsies and hear emotionally charged content.

Vallow Daybell is charged with the murder, conspiracy to commit murder of her two children Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow. Her husband’s former wife Tammy Daybell and theft in relation to social security benefits.

Chad Daybell, Lori’s husband is also charged and his trial date has not yet been set.

Opening arguments are set to begin Monday at 8:30 in the morning.

