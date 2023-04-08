Week One of Daybell Trial comes to an end in Ada County

Opening arguments are set to begin Monday at 8:30 in the morning.
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:20 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Day five began on Friday for the Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise.

On Thursday, the court secured the 42 jurors necessary to move on to the next phase of the trial. Friday it was narrowed down to the 18 jurors needed.

Ten men and eight women will decide the fate of Lori Vallow Daybell, in what’s expected to be a 8-week trial.

Over the past week a pool of 1,800 potential jurors filled out questionnaires for the Ada County Courthouse.

After several long days of vetting potential jurors, 42 were left this morning.

According to prosecutors, Jurors, members of the media, and the general public with tickets will see some graphic content including pictures of the children’s autopsies and hear emotionally charged content.

Vallow Daybell is charged with the murder, conspiracy to commit murder of her two children Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow. Her husband’s former wife Tammy Daybell and theft in relation to social security benefits.

Chad Daybell, Lori’s husband is also charged and his trial date has not yet been set.

Opening arguments are set to begin Monday at 8:30 in the morning.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Grandparents of JJ Vallow release statement regarding witness/victim classification
Grandparents of JJ Vallow release statement regarding witness/victim classification
A teenager was arrested for making violent threats toward personnel at Canyon Ridge High School.
Former student makes threats toward Canyon Ridge High School
Daudi and Tamra.
2 high school students among 3 killed in Oregon shooting
TFPD continues to investigate after a car drove off the canyon rim Thursday evening
TFPD continues to investigate after a vehicle drove off the canyon rim Thursday evening

Latest News

Local businesses are seeing a ‘revenue bump’ with State FFA Convention in town
Local businesses are seeing a ‘revenue bump’ with State FFA Convention in town
Jerome Lady Tiger’s Softball now have a diamond of their own
Jerome softball cuts the ribbon on their new diamond
Jerome County holds Open House to introduce Recreation Zones
Jerome County holds Open House to introduce Recreation Zones
Friday evening's online weather update {4/7/2023}