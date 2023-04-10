Couple found unresponsive inside private room at Miracle Hot Springs; authorities continue to investigate

MIRACLE HOT SPRINGS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A male and a female were found unresponsive in a private room at Miracle Hot Springs in Hagerman Monday afternoon, roughly before 3 p.m.

Initial information states that the couple, who were around 60 years of age, entered the room at around 10 a.m. Monday morning.

Miracle Hot Springs staff checked on the two at around 1 p.m., and then after the couples time was up, at around 3 this afternoon - staff had gone to check on them. That is when staff found the two unresponsive and face down in the water.

Valley EMS responders, along with other emergency crews, Air St. Luke’s and the Twin Falls County Coroner were called to the scene to assist.

The cause of death is not known at this time, or the identity of the couple.

