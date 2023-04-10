Governor Little proclaims April Financial Literacy Month

“We want to engage in this type of outreach, of course, it’s to increase the knowledge of our high school students.”
Gov. Little proclaims April as Financial Literacy Month
Gov. Little proclaims April as Financial Literacy Month(wmbf)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:40 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — April is Financial Literacy Month, and the Idaho Department of Finance has been doing literacy month proclamations for at least 20 years.

Governor Brad Little has declared April Financial Literacy Month for Idaho again this year.

The goal of the Idaho Financial Literacy Coalition, along with the Idaho Department of Finance (IDOF) and Idaho Public Libraries is to improve the delivery and output of consumer education for college, high school, and even younger students.

The Idaho Financial Literacy Coalition has been taking part in Financial Literacy Month since 1995.

In support of the Governor’s proclamation, the IDOF will release a new weekly podcast each Wednesday with a special lineup of content on a variety of financial and consumer protection topics.

“We want to engage in this type of outreach, of course, it’s to increase the knowledge of our high school students as they’re coming out into the real world, getting a job, going to college. Increase their knowledge of financial products, and the services they’re going to be facing once they become adults. Um, so that’s been our goal with Idaho’s financial literacy month,” said Anthony Polidori IDOF Department Director.

The Department also supports literacy throughout the year with events and partnerships including the annual Our Financial Conference hosted by the University of Idaho Extension. They are a member and supporting contributor of the Idaho Scam Jam Alliance, ad a sponsor of the bi-annual Conference on Housing and Economic Development.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TFPD continues to investigate after a car drove off the canyon rim Thursday evening
TFPD continues to investigate after a vehicle drove off the canyon rim Thursday evening
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
3 Arizona men arrested in Twin Falls County on charges of Drug Trafficking
Two AZ men, one from Mexico arrested in Twin Falls County on charges of Drug Trafficking
Richfield woman sentence to 10 years behind bars for insurance fraud
Richfield woman sentenced to 10 years behind bars for insurance fraud
Gooding man pleads guilty to taking CDL certification test bribes
Gooding man pleads guilty to taking CDL certification testing bribes

Latest News

Union Pacific train derailed near American Falls over the weekend, no injuries reported
Union Pacific train derailed near American Falls over the weekend, no injuries reported
Local explosives expert shares opinion on the dangers with the use of explosives to construct...
Local explosives expert shares opinion on the dangers with the use of explosives to construct the lava Ridge Wind Project
Idaho AG reacts to the passing of House Bill 341, combating human trafficking across the state
Idaho AG reacts to the passing of House Bill 341, combating against human trafficking across the state
Idaho State Police are cracking down on distracted driving
The Idaho State Police are cracking down on distracted driving