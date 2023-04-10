Governor Little proclaims April Financial Literacy Month

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — April is Financial Literacy Month, and the Idaho Department of Finance has been doing literacy month proclamations for at least 20 years.

Governor Brad Little has declared April Financial Literacy Month for Idaho again this year.

The goal of the Idaho Financial Literacy Coalition, along with the Idaho Department of Finance (IDOF) and Idaho Public Libraries is to improve the delivery and output of consumer education for college, high school, and even younger students.

The Idaho Financial Literacy Coalition has been taking part in Financial Literacy Month since 1995.

In support of the Governor’s proclamation, the IDOF will release a new weekly podcast each Wednesday with a special lineup of content on a variety of financial and consumer protection topics.

“We want to engage in this type of outreach, of course, it’s to increase the knowledge of our high school students as they’re coming out into the real world, getting a job, going to college. Increase their knowledge of financial products, and the services they’re going to be facing once they become adults. Um, so that’s been our goal with Idaho’s financial literacy month,” said Anthony Polidori IDOF Department Director.

The Department also supports literacy throughout the year with events and partnerships including the annual Our Financial Conference hosted by the University of Idaho Extension. They are a member and supporting contributor of the Idaho Scam Jam Alliance, ad a sponsor of the bi-annual Conference on Housing and Economic Development.

