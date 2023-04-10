Idaho AG reacts to the passing of House Bill 341, combating against human trafficking across the state

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador says his office applauds the new tools available to law enforcement as the state tries to combat human trafficking.

KMVT had the opportunity to chat with the AG and his Chief Deputy David Dewhirst about the revisions to Idaho House Bill 341 this last legislative session.

The revised HB 341 now expands law enforcement officers ability to arrest human traffickers - and the courts ability to prosecute individuals who are benefiting from illegal sexual activity.

“So, one example, I can give of that is if you look at the new version of the statue, which we rewrote there’s an old version 18-5406 - and we rewrote a newer version 18-5406. The old version prostitutes for example in our new version we were careful not to use that language, because we don’t anyone who is in a situation where they’re being victimized to be referred to by the law as a prostitute so that’s one example of how this is a victim-centered statue,” said Chief Deputy David Dewhirst.

The Attorney General worked closely with Rep. Jaron Crane of District 12 and Sen. Abby Lee of District 9 to craft the newly revised legislation to be more strict on those who engage in human trafficking and more compassionate towards the victims of trafficking.

“I think the victims of human trafficking who find themselves in a situation where they’re forced or coerced to live a certain lifestyle in being forced to do certain activities, they don’t know how to get out of it. And we want to protect them, and we want to be able to go back after the predators of those crimes and the people that have victimized them,” said Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador.

In addition to HB 341, the Idaho Attorney General’s Office along with the Idaho Criminal Justice Commission will now also draft reports for the legislature that would outline how the policies could be improved to better protect victims of human trafficking in the future.

