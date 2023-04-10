The Idaho State Police are cracking down on distracted driving

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — “Distracted driving kills so many people and even going a little over the speed limit can cause you harm. Do me a favor... make sure you’re paying attention to that speed, make sure to drive watching what’s going on around you. Do you have any questions for me at all….no…” said Trooper Scott Bolen with the Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police revved up patrols to stop distracted driving.

In 2021 over 5,000 distracted driving crashes were reported. Those crashes caused over 30 deaths and over 200 serious injuries.

Cell phone usage while driving has gone up over 120%.

“It’s not just cell phones. We’ve got dogs in the car, kids screaming in the background, you’re trying to eat while you’re juggling and drinking your coffee. All these things add up to more distracted driving and they’re all dangerous,” said Trooper Bolen.

ISP say it’s as dangerous as driving under the influence. And the impacts are just as devastating. Something troopers see on our roadways.

“As troopers we see the results of distracted driving everyday whether it be fatal crashes serious injury crashes, even just a regular fender bender you’ve ruined your day now. We want to take the steps we can to prevent that and make sure everyone is driving engaged and gets home safe,” said Trooper Bolen. Drivers can also limit distractions.

Put your phone in a mode that detects driving and silences alerts.

Remember to use Bluetooth or a hands-free option. And, for those distractions that can’t be silenced, something simple can prevent a driving disaster.

“Pulling over if you need to. Just pull over and deal with what you need to deal with. Make that phone call, make sure it’s in a safe place. These are all things that we can do to make sure that we’re staying safe and that we’re keeping everyone around us safe as well,” said Trooper Bolen.

