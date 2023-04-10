The Idaho State Police are cracking down on distracted driving

Cell phone usage while driving has gone up over 120%.
Idaho State Police are cracking down on distracted driving
Idaho State Police are cracking down on distracted driving(KMVT-NEWS)
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:00 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — “Distracted driving kills so many people and even going a little over the speed limit can cause you harm. Do me a favor... make sure you’re paying attention to that speed, make sure to drive watching what’s going on around you. Do you have any questions for me at all….no…” said Trooper Scott Bolen with the Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police revved up patrols to stop distracted driving.

In 2021 over 5,000 distracted driving crashes were reported. Those crashes caused over 30 deaths and over 200 serious injuries.

Cell phone usage while driving has gone up over 120%.

“It’s not just cell phones. We’ve got dogs in the car, kids screaming in the background, you’re trying to eat while you’re juggling and drinking your coffee. All these things add up to more distracted driving and they’re all dangerous,” said Trooper Bolen.

ISP say it’s as dangerous as driving under the influence. And the impacts are just as devastating. Something troopers see on our roadways.

“As troopers we see the results of distracted driving everyday whether it be fatal crashes serious injury crashes, even just a regular fender bender you’ve ruined your day now. We want to take the steps we can to prevent that and make sure everyone is driving engaged and gets home safe,” said Trooper Bolen. Drivers can also limit distractions.

Put your phone in a mode that detects driving and silences alerts.

Remember to use Bluetooth or a hands-free option. And, for those distractions that can’t be silenced, something simple can prevent a driving disaster.

“Pulling over if you need to. Just pull over and deal with what you need to deal with. Make that phone call, make sure it’s in a safe place. These are all things that we can do to make sure that we’re staying safe and that we’re keeping everyone around us safe as well,” said Trooper Bolen.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TFPD continues to investigate after a car drove off the canyon rim Thursday evening
TFPD continues to investigate after a vehicle drove off the canyon rim Thursday evening
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
3 Arizona men arrested in Twin Falls County on charges of Drug Trafficking
Two AZ men, one from Mexico arrested in Twin Falls County on charges of Drug Trafficking
Richfield woman sentence to 10 years behind bars for insurance fraud
Richfield woman sentenced to 10 years behind bars for insurance fraud
Gooding man pleads guilty to taking CDL certification test bribes
Gooding man pleads guilty to taking CDL certification testing bribes

Latest News

Idaho AG reacts to the passing of House Bill 341, combating human trafficking across the state
Idaho AG reacts to the passing of House Bill 341, combating against human trafficking across the state
Warming temperatures will worsen the runoff, while most of the flooding potential will be a...
National Weather Service issues hydrologic outlook for the eastern Magic Valley, warns of potential flooding
Local businesses are seeing a ‘revenue bump’ with State FFA Convention in town
Local businesses are seeing a ‘revenue bump’ with State FFA Convention in town
Jerome Lady Tiger’s Softball now have a diamond of their own
Jerome Lady Tigers cut the ribbon on their new softball field